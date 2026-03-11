Non-Hindus to be barred from entering Badrinath, Kedarnath temples from this year

Entry of non-Hindus into 47 temples, including the prominent shrines of Badrinath and Kedarnath, in Uttarakhand, will be prohibited from this year, a temple committee official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI said on 11 March.

The decision was taken during a board meeting of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of its president, Hemant Dwivedi. The proposal received unanimous approval.

Also Read | Chardham Yatra 2026: Online registration begins today

Dwivedi said the new rule will be implemented starting with the pilgrimage season next month. Under this regulation, non-Hindus will not be allowed to enter the temple complexes or the sanctum sanctorum.

He further noted that the tradition of restricting entry for non-Hindus has existed since the time of Adi Shankaracharya, adding that the Constitution provides for the management of religious sites.

"Badrinath and Kedarnath are not tourist spots but centres of faith. These are Vedic centres established by Adi Shankaracharya. Article 26 of the Indian Constitution grants every religious denomination the right to manage its own religious affairs," Dwivedi said.

Badrinath and Kedarnath are not tourist spots but centres of faith. These are Vedic centres established by Adi Shankaracharya.

The doors of Badrinath Dham are scheduled to open on April 23, while those of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 22.

The Char Dham Yatra will commence on April 19 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, when the gates of the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines are opened.

Registrations open for Char Dhams The Uttarakhand government launched an online registration portal last week for the Char Dham Yatra, allowing devotees to register for the annual Himalayan pilgrimage.

Compulsory digital registration has been introduced across multiple platforms to help manage the large influx of pilgrims visiting the temples each year

Registration began at 7 AM and is mandatory for all pilgrims planning to visit the shrines. The pilgrimage will start on 19 April with the opening of the portals of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples.

Kedarnath temple will open three days later on 22 April, while Badrinath temple will welcome devotees from 23 April.