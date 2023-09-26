'Non-interference in internal affairs...': S Jaishankar at UN on Canada row; top quotes2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:20 PM IST
S Jaishankar asked the UN member states not to allow ‘political convenience’ to determine responses to terrorism, extremism, and violence, and asserted that the days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 26 September, while hitting out at a diplomatic standoff with Canada, said respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercised in cherry-picking.
