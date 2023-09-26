External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 26 September, while hitting out at a diplomatic standoff with Canada, said respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercised in cherry-picking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaishankar's words appeared to be a veiled attack on Canada amidst the diplomatic standoff.

He asked the UN member states not to allow "political convenience" to determine responses to terrorism, extremism, and violence, and asserted that the days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over.

Here are his top quotes: 1) We must never again allow an injustice like vaccine apartheid to recur. Climate action too cannot continue to witness an evasion of historical responsibilities. The power of markets should not be utilized to steer food and energy from the needy to the wealthy.

2) Nor must we countenance that political convenience determines responses to terrorism, extremism, and violence. Similarly, respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercised in cherry-picking.

3) India seeks to promote corporations with diverse partners. From the era of Non-Alignment, we have now evolved to that of 'Vishwa Mitra' - a friend to the world.

3) Recognising that growth and development must focus on the most vulnerable, we began the presidency by convening the Voice of the Global South Summit. This enabled us to hear directly from 125 nations and place their concerns on the G20 Agenda. As a consequence, issues that deserve global attention got a fair hearing. More than that, the deliberations produced outcomes that have great significance for the international community.

4) It was also noteworthy that at India's initiative, the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. By doing so, we gave voice to an entire continent which has long been its due. This significant step in reform should inspire the United Nations, a much older organization, to also make the Security Council contemporary.

5) Our fullest support to this UNGA's theme of rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity. This is an occasion to take stock of our achievements and challenges even while sharing our aspirations and goals. Indeed, regarding both, there is much that India has to share.

With agency inputs.

