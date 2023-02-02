Non-IT sectors continue to drive jobs, finds Naukri JobSpeak report
- It said that Insurance sector has recorded 93% growth. The other Non-IT industries that recorded an upward trend in hiring activity.
Hiring activity has kicked off on a stable note in 2023 as Indian job market has shown resilience and stability as non-metros led in job creation in the non-IT sector as per Naukri's JobSpeak Trend report for January.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×