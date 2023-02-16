Non-life insurers’ gross direct premium up 19.5% in January: Report
So far this year, the industry has grown 16.6% driven by health, especially the group segment, and motor insurance
NEW DELHI: Collective gross direct premium underwritten for non-life insurance companies grew 19.5% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹25,541.8 crore in January from ₹21,382.9 crore a year ago, data shared by CareEdge ratings showed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×