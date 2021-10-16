OPEN APP
Non-local vendor shot dead in Srinagar; eighth such killing in 2 weeks
Militants fired upon 2 non-local labourers in Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday, out of which, a non-local vendor was shot dead by militants in the Eidgah area of Srinagar, police said.

Arvind Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was shot at by the ultras outside a park at Eidgah in the city, a police official said.

He said Kumar died on the spot. Kumar was a gol gappa seller Arbind Kumar Sah, from Bihar's Banka, killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.

Moreover, Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned and searches started, added Kashmir Zone Police.

Kumar's killing comes on a day when police claimed to have gunned down three militants in a span of 24 hours who were involved in last week's killings of members of minority communities in Srinagar. 

On Tuesday,fFive terrorists, including the one involved in the recent killing of a non-local street hawker here, were gunned down in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

