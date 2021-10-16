Non-local vendor shot dead in Srinagar; eighth such killing in 2 weeks

Non-local vendor shot dead in Srinagar; eighth such killing in 2 weeks1 min read . 07:24 PM IST
Arvind Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was shot at by the ultras outside a park at Eidgah in the city, a police official said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Arvind Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was shot at by the ultras outside a park at Eidgah in the city, a police official said
Militants fired upon 2 non-local labourers in Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday, out of which, a non-local vendor was shot dead by militants in the Eidgah area of Srinagar, police said.
Militants fired upon 2 non-local labourers in Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday, out of which, a non-local vendor was shot dead by militants in the Eidgah area of Srinagar, police said.
Arvind Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was shot at by the ultras outside a park at Eidgah in the city, a police official said.
Arvind Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was shot at by the ultras outside a park at Eidgah in the city, a police official said.
He said Kumar died on the spot. Kumar was a gol gappa seller Arbind Kumar Sah, from Bihar's Banka, killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.
He said Kumar died on the spot. Kumar was a gol gappa seller Arbind Kumar Sah, from Bihar's Banka, killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.
Moreover, Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned and searches started, added Kashmir Zone Police.
Moreover, Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned and searches started, added Kashmir Zone Police.
Kumar's killing comes on a day when police claimed to have gunned down three militants in a span of 24 hours who were involved in last week's killings of members of minority communities in Srinagar.
Kumar's killing comes on a day when police claimed to have gunned down three militants in a span of 24 hours who were involved in last week's killings of members of minority communities in Srinagar.
On Tuesday,fFive terrorists, including the one involved in the recent killing of a non-local street hawker here, were gunned down in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
On Tuesday,fFive terrorists, including the one involved in the recent killing of a non-local street hawker here, were gunned down in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!