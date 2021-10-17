Jammu and Kashmir Police will relocate migrant workers in the Valley to nearest security forces establishments for protection as terrorists continue to target them. The move comes in the wake of third militant attack on non-locals within 24 hours, which claimed lives of two labourers and injured one.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar in a message flashed to all district police directed them to relocate non-local labourers to nearest police, central paramilitary or army establishments.

The matter is most urgent, the message to the 10 districts in the Valley said.

It was not immediately clear how many individuals will be moved, whether they will be confined to the security camps, or if the message was compulsory.

On Sunday, terrorists entered an accommodation rented by labourers in Wanpoh area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district and opened indiscriminate fire on them. Two individuals perished in the attack and one was injured.

The deceased were identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev, while one Chunchun Reshi Dev was injured. All three are residents of Bihar.

This is the third terror attack on non-local workers in less than 24 hours. A street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by the terrorists on Saturday evening. No outfit has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.

