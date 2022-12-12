Nora Fatehi files criminal complaint against Jacqueline Fernandez. Here's why

Nora Fatehi files criminal complaint against Jacqueline Fernandez. Here's why2 min read . 09:23 PM IST
Canadian actor in India Nora Fatehi, on Monday, filed a criminal complaint of alleged defamation against fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez before a Delhi court in relation to the ₹200 crore money laundering case that also involves conman Sukesh Chandrashedkhar. news agency PTI reported.
The defamation suit also includes fifteen other media organisations who are likely to be questioned in this regard. This defamation suit involving Fernandez and the media organizations will come up during the hearing scheduled on 19 December, advocate Vikram Chauhan said.
“The complainant has a pristine reputation apart from a rapidly progressing career which has quite obviously threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on fair footing," the complaint said.
The defamatory statement was made by Fernandez in “bad faith" and with “mala fide intention" and was circulated by the media houses made accused in the complaint with an intent to defame her, the counsel said.
The complaint claimed the allegations made by Fernandez, also a Bollywood actor, that Fatehi had received gifts from Chandrashekhar were wrong.
“The only time the complainant spoke to Chandrashekhar was when his wife, Leena Maria Paul, made her speak to him over speakerphone at the event in Chennai where the complainant was invited by Leena. At the event, the complainant was gifted an iPhone and a Gucci bag by Leena. No gifts were ever received by the complainant from Chandrashekhar," Fatehi has said in the complaint.
Fatehi also denied she had received a luxury car from Chandrashekhar and said it was part payment to her brother-in-law Bobby Khan, who Chandrashekhar had approached for directing a movie.
“Since the complainant had never even spoken to Chandrashekhar let alone having met him, hence the imputation made by the Fernandez and the subsequent publishing of the same by the accused media houses are untrue," the complaint said.
On September 2, Fatehi was interrogated by the Delhi Police's economic unit for more than nine hours and responded to around 50 questions. According to the official, it was done to support the ongoing case investigation.
Earlier today, a court in New Delhi adjourned for 20 December the hearing against Fernandez and Chandrashekhar in the money laundering case.
Fernandez on Monday arrived at the Patiala House Court in the national capital in connection with the ₹200 crores money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi received luxury cars, phones and other expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife and actor Leena Maria Paul, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had told a Delhi court in December last year.
