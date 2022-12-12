Nora Fatehi files criminal complaint against Jacqueline Fernandez. Here's why

“The only time the complainant spoke to Chandrashekhar was when his wife, Leena Maria Paul, made her speak to him over speakerphone at the event in Chennai where the complainant was invited by Leena. At the event, the complainant was gifted an iPhone and a Gucci bag by Leena. No gifts were ever received by the complainant from Chandrashekhar," Fatehi has said in the complaint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}