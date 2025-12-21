Nora Fatehi's first reaction after car accident: ‘I flung, bashed my head against window’

Actor Nora Fatehi took to social media to inform her fans that she is "okay" and "alive" after she suffered minor injuries in a car accident that took place in Mumbai while heading to the Sunburn Festival on Saturday afternoon.

Nora Fatehi's car hit by drunk driver According to Mumbai police, a drunk driver rammed his car into Fatehi's vehicle, but she sustained no injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, and her condition is stable. Despite the incident, she chose to perform at the festival.

"She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, where her condition was confirmed to be stable. A case was registered against the intoxicated driver, and he was taken into custody," said Mumbai Police.

The police have registered a case against the intoxicated driver, charging him under sections related to rash driving and driving under the influence.

Nora Fatehi breaks silence Fatehi said it was a serious accident – "a very, very scary, traumatic incident." She advised her fans strongly against drinking and driving.

"I am OK...I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person who was driving under the influence smashed my car," Nora Fatehi said in a video message on her Instagram story.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi breaks down at airport as she heads out of India after cryptic post

She said the impact of the accident was quite severe. "It flung me across the car. I bashed my head on the window and anyway, I'm alive and I'm well, except for some minor injuries and swelling and a slight concussion," she said.

She alleged that the culprit “smashed his car into me, ran over a couple of other people and multiple people were injured in the process.”

"I'm grateful. That could have ended terribly. But I came to say this to say that this is why you should not, you should not drink and drive. I anyway hate alcohol to begin with," the actor said.

She, however, said she is going to be suffering from pain for some time. "But, thank God I am alive," she said.

Fatehi on stage with David Guetta right after accident Nora Fatehi said it was "a very, very, very scary, terrifying, traumatic moment," adding, "I'm slightly still traumatised, and yes, many of you guys are probably wondering what I was doing on stage with David Guetta right after an accident?"

She said, "I don't let anything get in the way of my work, my ambition and any opportunities that I get. So no drunk driver was going to get in that kind of opportunity. I worked way too hard."

'I hate alcohol' In a series of posts, Nora Fatehi said, "I am not someone who has ever liked the idea of alcohol or anything like that. Drugs, weed, all that stuff. Anything that puts you in a different state of mind or state of alertness is not something I promote or even enjoy being around..."

"You should not drink and drive. I don't know, it's 2025. I cannot believe that this is even a conversation that I have to have that this is even a scenario that has to happen at 3:00 pm in the afternoon," she said of the accident.

She reiterated,"...don't drink and drive. Don't do it. Don't do it." She said, "There's been so many cases in India, in Mumbai in itself of people who killed other innocent people because they were drinking and driving. There is no excuse for that."