Nora Fatehi, who got BMW from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, may be interrogated again in ₹200-crore extortion case3 min read . 03:57 PM IST
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave Nora Fatehi a BMW car, high-end phones and other presents.
Bollywood star Nora Fatehi may be called in again for questioning by the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of the Delhi Police in relation to a ₹200-crore extortion case that allegedly involves conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police - Crime and EoW, claimed that several questions remained unanswered although the actress had cooperated with the probe.
On September 2, Fatehi was interrogated by the Delhi Police's economic unit for more than nine hours and responded to around 50 questions. According to the official, it was done to support the ongoing case investigation.
"She was cooperating during the investigation but there are some questions whose answers have not been found yet and there might be a need to inquire her again," he said.
"We were looking for whatever strings were connected into the case. Including the one who received the gifts, now they were ignorant (about criminal background) or were involved in the actual crime, their investigation is going on..." he added.
The official went on to say that Fatehi first claimed during the investigation that she was unaware of the event in Chennai to which she had been previously invited, despite the fact that the event had some connections to Sukesh Chandrashekhar's criminal organisation. The police officer stated that we won't reach a conclusion until we've conducted a thorough investigation.
"Nora Fatehi says she didn't know that the event where she was invited in Chennai had links to this crime syndicate. But everything will have to be seen, how were the car and gifts she had received used. We'll reach a conclusion only with a proper probe," Yadav said.
"It was found that some people worked around him (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) and he used to 1st contact actresses when they were more friendly. He tried to entice them with expensive gifts. It seems some people realised but continued out of greed," he added.
"We called Nora Fatehi yesterday. It was done to strengthen the case by questioning characters related to the crime syndicate being operated by Sukesh from jail. She was questioned for around 6 hrs".
Additionally, the actress was questioned until around 8 o'clock, at which point she fled. She has been informed that she may be contacted again for an interview, according to the police sources.
"She recently returned from Dubai. She was asked questions related to Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the gifts she got from him. She was also asked who all she had met or connected with over the phone during that period," said a senior police officer.
According to police officials, inquiries have so far revealed that Nora and Jacqueline Fernandez, also connected to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, were not aware of one another's receipt of presents. Leena Maria Paul, Chandrashekhar's wife, who was later detained for her involvement in the scam, approached Nora.
According to the officer, Chandrashekhar's wife introduced herself to Nora through a manager for a nail art event, and after the two of them got to know each other better, Chandrashekhar gave Nora a BMW car, high-end phones, and other presents. He added that Nora had confirmed that she was unaware that Chandrashekhar was imprisoned or that the presents were obtained through criminal activity. She said that she had not even gone to see Chandrashekhar in prison.
(With ANI inputs)
