Nora Fatehi's Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke song lands in more trouble, Muslim body issues Fatwa

The controversy surrounding the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ from the upcoming film KD: The Devil has escalated further after a Muslim body issued a fatwa against actor Nora Fatehi over her appearance in the track.

According to news agency ANI, the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta issued the fatwa citing objections to what it described as “obscene dance moves and vulgar content” in the song. The statement, issued by cleric Maulana Chaudhary Ifraheem Hussain in Uttar Pradesh, argued that such content promotes obscenity and goes against moral values.

The document also referred to Islamic teachings about modesty and urged people to avoid participating in or promoting such content. It further appealed to filmmakers and artists to ensure that entertainment content is presented responsibly and does not negatively influence society.

The development comes hours after the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued summons to Nora Fatehi, actor Sanjay Dutt and lyricist Raqueeb Alam over the same song.

NCW Steps In Over Obscenity Allegations In a statement earlier in the day, the NCW said it had taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song.

“The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’,” the commission said.

The panel added that the content of the song prima facie appeared sexually suggestive and objectionable, and may violate provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi breaks silence on Sarke Chunar row, says makers didnt seek approval for Hindi Version

Nora Fatehi Responds To Backlash Amid the controversy, Nora Fatehi released a video message addressing the backlash and distancing herself from the Hindi version of the track.

The actor said she had originally shot the song three years ago in Kannada and was unaware of how it would later be adapted.

“I shot this song three years ago in Kannada. I agreed to it because it was part of a big film and also alongside Sanjay Dutt,” she said.

Fatehi added that she does not understand Kannada and had relied on the makers’ explanation of the lyrics at the time.

According to the actor, the Hindi version — including the lyrics and dubbing — was created without her permission or approval.

She also revealed that she raised concerns when she saw the Kannada version during the launch event, particularly over what she described as unflattering images and the use of AI-generated visuals.

Also Read | Karnataka women’s commission writes to CBFC over Nora Fatehi track

“When I saw the Hindi version, I knew it would get backlash. I told the director that this was not okay and I dissociated myself from the project,” she said.

Fatehi added that she did not promote the track and had informed the makers that her reputation and image were at stake.