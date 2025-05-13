Normal flight operations to resume on May 15? Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu meets airline officials

Flight operations across 32 airports, which have been impacted in recent days due to the military conflict between India and Pakistan, are likely to resume normally on May 15.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday held a meeting with airline representatives and discussed flight disruptions.

“Chaired a review meeting with all airlines and senior officials. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, I appreciate the extraordinary efforts of the security forces in safeguarding our nation. Also, kudos to the seamless coordination between the Ministry, DGCA, AAI and airlines during this emergency,” said Naidu in a post on X.

The minister added that with the NOTAM ending on May 15, he suggested that airlines resume their normal schedules from that day across all 32 airports for which the NOTAM was issued.

“All airlines responded positively to this suggestion,” he added.

A total of 32 airports in the northern and western parts of the country were temporarily shut for civilian flights in view of the India-Pakistan conflict on May 9.

Some of these airports were closed immediately after India carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan on May 7.

However, all 32 airports were reopened for civilian flights on May 12 after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport operator on Tuesday said operations remain normal.

"However, due to changing airspace conditions and enhanced security measures by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be affected, and security processing times could be longer," it said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

