‘Normal relations with China impossible if…’: EAM S Jaishankar on India-China ties
Border dispute between India and China will continue to impact relations on different fronts like trade and economy, clarified External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
During the interaction, Jaishankar discussed a range of issues related to Indian diplomacy. He also spoke about India's attempt to secure membership in the UNSC.
‘World doesn’t give things easily, sometimes you have to take it'
While talking about India's efforts to secure a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), S Jaishankar said that over the time, more countries are showing their support for India for the UNSC.
"With each passing year, the feeling in the world is that India should be there, and I can feel that support. The world does not give things easily & generously, sometimes you have to take it," he said.
