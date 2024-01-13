 ‘Normal relations with China impossible if…’: EAM S Jaishankar on India-China ties | Mint
Border dispute between India and China will continue to impact relations on different fronts like trade and economy, clarified External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that relations between India and China can't continue in normal manner unless the two nations find a solution of the border dispute, (ANI)

Border dispute between India and China will continue to impact the relations between the two nations on different fronts like trade, economic, etc, clarified External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday.

While addressing a meeting, S Jaishankar said that he has made it clear with Beijing that unless there is no firm solution on the border, and the forces will remain face-to-face, there is no possibility of normal relations between the two nations.

“I have explained to my Chinese counterpart that unless you find a solution on the border, if the forces will remain face-to-face and there will be tension, then you should not expect that the rest of the relations will go on in a normal manner, it is impossible," he said while speaking at 'Manthan': Townhall meeting in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Saturday.

During the interaction, Jaishankar discussed a range of issues related to Indian diplomacy. He also spoke about India's attempt to secure membership in the UNSC.

‘World doesn’t give things easily, sometimes you have to take it'

While talking about India's efforts to secure a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), S Jaishankar said that over the time, more countries are showing their support for India for the UNSC.

"With each passing year, the feeling in the world is that India should be there, and I can feel that support. The world does not give things easily & generously, sometimes you have to take it," he said.

Published: 13 Jan 2024, 04:52 PM IST
