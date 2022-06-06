Norovirus: 2 school children test positive in Kerala. All you need to know

Norovirus: 2 school children test positive in Kerala. All you need to know2 min read . 04:12 PM IST
- Kerala in June, 2022 reported two confirmed cases of the Norovirus amongst school-going children in Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram
On Monday it was reported that the southern state of Kerala in June this year reported two confirmed cases of the Norovirus amongst school-going children in Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram.
This comes as the country is grappling with another possible Covid pandemic wave, as certain states see a significant rise.
For the uninitiated, the norovirus is similar to the diarrhea-causing rotavirus.
The SSO has been instructed by health Minister Veena George to submit a report on the situation as soon as possible. She has also asked the citizen to maintain good hygiene citing the fact that the disease is very contagious.
A day earlier, twelve students in the state had been hospitalised in a case of suspected food poisoning. The students studied at the anganwadi centre in Kottarakkara in Kollam district and the government run upper primary school in Alappuzha district.
Their samples were analysed at a government lab, the Norovirus was discovered. Officials believe the food poisoning occurred after the pupils ate lunch at school in the middle of the day.
"Norovirus infection has been detected in two children and their health condition is stable. There is no need to be concerned at the moment but everyone should remain careful and maintain cleanliness," George said.
The US had witnessed an outbreak of the norovirus in April,
What is Norovirus?
It is a very contagious virus that can cause vomiting and diarrhea. One catches the Norovirus by coming in contact with someone who already has the disease. The virus can enter the body by consuming contaminated food ad water. Besides, touching contaminated surfaces and putting your unwashed hands in your mouth could infect the person.
Norovirus causes
Direct contact with an infected person, drinking contaminated food or water, or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth are all ways to contract norovirus.
Norovirus symptoms
Diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach discomfort are the most common norovirus symptoms. Fever, headaches, and body aches are possible side effects.
Norovirus prevention
-Protect yourself and others from norovirus by washing your hands often
-Rinsing fruits and vegetables
-Cook shellfish thoroughly
-Stay at home when sick and for two days after symptoms stop
-Avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop
Norovirus treatment
The cases of Norovirus can be cared for at home and the infected person should avoid going outsides for at least two days. Sufferers need to do rest and drink plenty of fluids until the condition passes.
