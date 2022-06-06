On June 5, the Kerala government said that two children living near Thiruvananthapuram had been infected with norovirus, identical to the diarrhoea-causing rotavirus. Because the virus spreads through contaminated water and food, the Health Department assessed the situation and declared preventative measures had been implemented. Veena George, the state's health minister, warned that the sickness is very contagious and advised residents to practise good hygiene.

"Norovirus infection has been detected in two children and their health condition is stable. There is no need to be concerned at the moment but everyone should remain careful and maintain cleanliness," Minister said.

After samples of kids who complained of food sickness were analysed at a government lab, the illness was discovered. Officials believe the food poisoning occurred after the pupils ate lunch at school in the middle of the day.

The norovirus, according to the minister, may be cured and prevented from spreading. Norovirus is spread through contaminated food, drink, and surfaces, causing vomiting, diarrhoea, headaches, and body aches, according to the Health Department. Loss of fluids can occur in extreme situations, which can lead to dehydration, it warned, encouraging people to take precautions such as constantly washing their hands with soap after using the restroom.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes diarrhoea and vomiting. The norovirus can infect and sicken anyone.

Norovirus causes

Direct contact with an infected person, drinking contaminated food or water, or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth are all ways to contract norovirus.

Norovirus symptoms

Diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach discomfort are the most common norovirus symptoms. Fever, headaches, and body aches are possible side effects.

Norovirus transmission prevention

Protect yourself and others from norovirus by washing your hands often, rinsing fruits and vegetables, cooking shellfish thoroughly, staying at home when sick and for two days after symptoms stop and avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

(With PTI inputs)