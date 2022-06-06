The norovirus, according to the minister, may be cured and prevented from spreading. Norovirus is spread through contaminated food, drink, and surfaces, causing vomiting, diarrhoea, headaches, and body aches, according to the Health Department. Loss of fluids can occur in extreme situations, which can lead to dehydration, it warned, encouraging people to take precautions such as constantly washing their hands with soap after using the restroom.