North Bengal flood: West Bengal Irrigation Minister blames Bhutan's rivers for flash floods2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:47 AM IST
West Bengal State Irrigation Minister, Partha Bhowmick, asserted that the negligence of the Centre is responsible for the floods in several districts of North Bengal. He expressed concern over the lack of action from the Central government in addressing the issue of floods caused by rivers originating in Bhutan.
