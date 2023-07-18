West Bengal State Irrigation Minister, Partha Bhowmick, asserted that the negligence of the Centre is responsible for the floods in several districts of North Bengal. He expressed concern over the lack of action from the Central government in addressing the issue of floods caused by rivers originating in Bhutan.

During his two-day tour of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar districts in North Bengal, the minister reviewed the flood situation in the region. The heavy rainfall in the area led to swollen rivers, damaged roads, and significant property loss.

In a high-level disaster management team meeting at Uttar-Kannya Secretariat, near Siliguri, on Monday evening, Partha Bhowmick engaged with secretaries of disaster management, five district superintendents of police (SPs), district magistrates (DMs), and other officials.

Speaking to ANI, State Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmick emphasised that the region is facing substantial challenges during the monsoon due to the lack of advance weather information from Bhutan. He said, "During this monsoon session we are facing huge problems due to Bhutan. We never get any weather report in advance from Bhutan which normally flows huge water in this rainy season. As a result, many districts of North Bengal are facing flash floods."

The West Bengal government has repeatedly requested the Bhutanese government to share weather information beforehand, but their appeals have gone unnoticed. Partha Bhowmick stressed that this is not merely an interstate issue, but an international concern.

The minister further highlighted that the Central government should have taken notice of the matter and assisted the West Bengal government in taking preventive measures to tackle any untoward situations. "Minister Mamata Banerjee also urged the Union government several times to take care of the issue seriously to save Bengal. She had also given a proposal to build a check dam in Bhutan, but nothing has happened yet," Bhowmick added.

It is noteworthy that rivers such as Raidak, Santosh, Kaljani, Jayanti, and part of Torsa originate from Bhutan, making it crucial for both countries to work together on flood management.

Tomorrow, the state Irrigation Minister is scheduled to visit various areas in the Coochbehar and Alipurduar districts of North Bengal to assess the flood situation.

(With inputs from ANI)