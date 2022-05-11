This Indian city can add 3.5 lakh jobs by 2025: Report

This Indian city can add 3.5 lakh jobs by 2025: Report1 min read . 11:37 AM IST
- The region is all set to be the next big business hub because of government-backed investments and projects to develop IT, industrial and logistics parks in the region
Amid the employment crisis in the country, partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a report has made a positive projection regarding the job market in a southern city. As per a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication North Bengaluru is the upcoming city for the job market that has the potential to add at least another 3.5 lakh new jobs in the city by 2025.
The daily cited the research conducted by the Brigade Group and Meraqi Research in which it said that north Bengaluru is likely to capture around 30% overall office absorption by 2025 and continue to dominate the office leasing space not only within the country but in the Asia Pacific region. Currently, the area employs over 5 lakh people.
The daily said that North Bengaluru is all set to be the next big business hub because of government-backed investments and projects to develop IT, industrial and logistics parks in the region.
According to an expert, the construction of the Kempegowda International Airport in the region has been a catalyst for the flood of investments coming to it. More start-ups and new businesses are choosing to settle their offices in the region because of the proximity to the airport, which is a complaining factor for those settled in south Bengaluru as it takes a minimum of two hours to reach peak traffic.
Another attraction to North Bangalore is that the region is situated at a point of easy access to two major industrial corridors, the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor with several major industrial parks between them.
