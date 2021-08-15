New Delhi: Far-flung parts of the country including northeastern states, Kashmir and Ladakh and backward sections of society have to be part of India’s development journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while delivering his Independence Day speech on Sunday.

In his Independence Day speech delivered from Red Fort, PM Modi said that no one should be left behind in the efforts to take India to new heights in the 21st century.

We have to handhold the class, sector and geographical regions that were left behind, Modi said while laying down his idea of growth and prosperity to be achieved over the next quarter of a century.

“We are making sure that in the society’s development journey, no individual or class is left behind. The same way, no corner of the country should be left behind," Modi said in his speech delivered in Hindi.

Development has to be all pervasive and should touch the lives of all, Modi said, adding that reservation is being offered to students from other backward classes in the pan-India quota for medical education. He assured that the efforts taken in the last seven years under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for inclusive development will now be given further momentum.

North East, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, the entire Himalayan region, the coastal belt and tribal areas will be part of India’s developmental journey, he said.

In the northeast region, history is being written on connectivity, Modi said, adding that the work on railway line connecting state capitals in the North East will get completed soon.

In North East, there is huge potential for tourism, adventure, organic farming and herbal medicine, which has to be exploited, he said.

The Prime Minister also said that in Jammu & Kashmir, a delimitation commission has been set up and preparations are going on for assembly polls. Ladakh too is progressing, Modi said, referring to the newly-approved Sindhu Central University and infrastructure development in the region.

