North Eastern Development Finance Corp sanctions ₹766 crore for 5,338 projects
NEDFi has made a concerted effort to identify and nurture potential first-generation local entrepreneurs and provide finance on easy terms, the government said.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region has said that the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) sanctioned ₹766.47 crore for 5,338 projects across sectors during January-November 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message