North Eastern Development Finance Corp sanctions 766 crore for 5,338 projects

New Delhi: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region has said that the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) sanctioned ₹766.47 crore for 5,338 projects across sectors during January-November 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The corporation assisted around 5,338 projects, with total sanctions & disbursements of ₹766.47 crore and ₹547.11 crore respectively, in diverse sectors – education & training, food processing, handlooms & handicrafts, healthcare, hotels & tourism, microfinance etc. between 1 January 2023 and 30 November 2023," read a statement from the ministry on Monday.

It said that to aid the development of micro and small enterprises (MSE) in the north-east, has NEDFi made a concerted effort to identify and nurture potential first-generation local entrepreneurs and provide finance on easy terms, including concessional rates of interest, to help them set up viable industrial projects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“To assist small borrowers in unserved and underserved areas of the region, the NEDFi micro finance scheme (NMFS) for wholesale micro-credit to microfinance institutions (MFIs) for lending to low-income individuals; and NEDFi micro-lending scheme(NMLS) to provide financial assistance directly to micro entrepreneurs, through business correspondents was launched, aimed at income generating activities in farm and non-farm sectors," it said.

During January-November, financial assistance of ₹40.84 crore was extended under NMFS (which has disbursed ₹1,031.49 crore in total) and ₹52.60 crore to 4,265 borrowers under NMLS. "These have enabled improved economic status for more than nine lakh beneficiaries, more than 90% of whom are women," the ministry's statement read.

It also said NEDFi has set up the North-East Venture Fund (NEVF), a dedicated venture capital fund, to encourage and collaborate with startup ventures in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far ₹100 crore has been committed to the fund, with the ministry contributing ₹45 crore, NEDFi ₹30 crore and SIDBI ₹25 crore. As of 30 November, a total of 67 projects had received investment commitments worth ₹98.18 crore.

NEDFi is a public limited company that provides financial assistance to micro, small, medium, and large enterprises for setting up industrial, infrastructure, and agri-allied projects in India's north-east. It also offers consultancy and advisory services to state governments and the private sector.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!