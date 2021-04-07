Indian Railways' North Eastern Railway zone will soon start two special trains to cater to the travel needs of pilgrims heading to pilgrimage spots in Mathura and religious places in Uttarakhand till the end of June, officials said .

“All the coaches in both the trains would be under the reserved category", Rajendra Singh, PRO, Izzatnagar division, said while talking to mediapersons through video-link. It is mandatory to adhere to COVID-19 norms for every passenger, the official said.

Rajendra Singh also said the Ram Nagar-Agra Fort Tri-Weekly Express (Train No. 05055/05056) would start from Ram Nagar in Uttarakhand on April 11.

As per the train's schedule, Train No. 05056 would start from Ram Nagar at 19.50 hours every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. It would terminate in Agra Fort station the following day at 06.55 hours, the official added.

For the return journey, Train No. 05055 will leave Agra Fort at 20.40 hours on April 12 and it will operate every Wednesday, Saturday and Monday. It will terminate at Ram Nagar station the following day at 07.20 hours, he added.

The 16 coach train with six sleeper class coaches and one AC 3-tier and AC 2-tier each will stop at major stations like Pantnagar, Bareilly Junction, Budaun, Soron, Kasganj and Mathura Junction.

Both the special trains would run up to June 30, the official added.

Officials said the North Eastern Railway has also decided to run Howrah-Lalkuan Weekly Special train traversing important pilgrim centres.

Starting from Howrah every Friday, the train would run between April 16 to June 25, while the return train begins from Lalkuan in Uttarakhand every Saturday and will be operated till June 26, the official stated.

The train will have 19 coaches nine sleeper coaches, four AC 3-tier and two AC 2-tier coaches, he added.

