North Eastern states lag behind in covid-19 vaccination coverage

Similarly, Manipur has over 10 lakh people yet to get their first dose and over 3.7 lakh due beneficiaries for their second dose out of a target population of 23.4 lakhs. Nagaland with a target population of 14.7 lakhs has over 7.5lakh first dose to be achieved and 1.2 lakh beneficiaries due for second dose. Puducherry with a target population of 11.3 lakhs has 3.88 lakh people yet to get first dose and 1.91 lakh eligible but yet to receive second dose, the union health ministry data showed.