Goa nightclub fire: Magisterial probe ordered, ₹5 lakh ex gratia announced by CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday held a high-level meeting, announcing strict punitive measures, a magisterial probe, SOPs, and ex gratia for the kin of those who perished in a fire at Birch by Romeo Lane, a night club in North Goa's Aprora, early on Sunday.

“[The] DGP has been directed to take the strict punitive actions against the culprit, including the owner, manager of the club and those who have issued the permissions.” the Goa CM said after the meeting.

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking officials, including the Chief Secretary, the DGP and IGP, the state's Secretary, Revenue Collector and North SP.

Commenting on steps to be taken going forward, Sawant said, “I have taken the decision to conduct the Magistral Inquiry through the committee comprising of the District Magistrate, SP South, Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Director Forensics regarding the procedural lapses that resulted in the mischief and to submit the report to the government within a week."

“An SOP has been framed by this committee for all such establishments to ensure such incidents shall not be repeated in future. The advisory issued by SDMA for all clubs, restaurants and other commercial establishments wherein the likelihood of significant footfall is there to ensure and operate with valid permissions and adequate safety provisions,” he added.

“The ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakhs will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, and ₹50,000 for the injured will be sanctioned through the SDRF fund," Sawant further said.

The government has also formed a committee of South Goa Collector, Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services and Director of Forensic Laboratory to inquire into the incident, he informed.

The committee will submit its report within a week.

The government has worked out measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur again, the CM said, as reported by PTI.

An advisory will be issued to all the nightclubs and other establishments in the hospitality sector asking them to take adequate safety precautions, he added.

Government officials who allowed the club to operate -- even though it violated several rules -- would be suspended during the day, Sawant said.

The state authorities will also conduct an audit of clubs which operate without permissions and also the places where there is a possibility of people gathering in large numbers, the chief minister said.

At least 25 people lost their lives in the late-night blaze on Sunday, with four of them identified as tourists and fourteen others as staff member.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured will be given ₹50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).