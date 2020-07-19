Subscribe
Home >News >India >North Goa hospital prepares for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Health workers waits for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate a new lab for COVID 19 at a hospital in New Delhi, India, Monday, July 6, 2020. India has overtaken Russia to become the third worst-affected nation by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

North Goa hospital prepares for Covid-19 vaccine trials

1 min read . 07:08 PM IST PTI

Redkar Hospital, located in North Goa's Pernem taluka, is amongst the 12 facilities that are listed for human trials of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited

A North Goa-based private hospital will begin the process of human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Redkar Hospital, located in North Goa's Pernem taluka, is amongst the 12 facilities that are listed for human trials of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited.

"We will select ten volunteers from Goa whose swab samples would be sent to Delhi before starting the actual trials on them tomorrow," said Dhananjay Lad, who is heading the trials at Redkar Hospital, told PTI. "We are not randomizing. We are first checking their eligibility for the tests. We will be conducting the trials after we get reports from Delhi," he said. PTI RPS NSK MR

