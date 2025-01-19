A woman tourist and her instructor were killed in North Goa following a crash into a ravine while they were paragliding, reported PTI.

The victims are identified as 27-year-old Shivani Dable, a Pune resident and her instructor, Sumal Nepali, a 26-year-old Nepalese national. The accident happened at Keri village in North Goa on Saturday evening, the report said, citing an official.

Both Shivani and Suman crashed to death at Keri Plateau at around 5 pm. According to officials, Shivani chose to paraglide with an illegally operating paragliding company.

The paraglider moved towards the ravine as soon as it took off from the cliff, the report said, citing the complaint. The victims died on the spot. Currently, a has been registered against paragliding company owner Shekhar Raizada at Mandrem police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for endangering human life.

Similarly, on Saturday, January 18 two tourists died in two separate paragliding accidents in Kangra and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh. The tourists were from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, reported PTI.

The victim from Ahmedabad was Bhavsar Khushi, who was on a tandem flight and died as she fell during take-off at the Indrunag paragliding site near Dharamshala on Saturday evening. The instructor also fell and sustained injuries. The instructor is currently being treated at Tanda Medical College for treatment, the report said, citing ASP Kangra Vir Bahadur.

The case is currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, Jayash Ram, a 28-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu died while the instructor sustained serious injuries while paragliding near the Garsa landing site in Kullu district on Friday evening.

The incident occurred when one paraglider performing acrobatics accidentally hit another paraglider, and one of them fell to the ground. The accident occurred 100 feet above the ground.