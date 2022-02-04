North Goa: Sale of liquor at bars, pubs, shops till 11 pm. Check details

Only the sale and service of liquor in all liquor bars, shops, pubs, shacks, clubs, provision stores or any establishment in the whole of North Goa District should be stopped every day by 11.00 pm till the election Model Code of Conduct is in force. Such establishments can remain open and continue to operate without the sale and service of liquor beyond 11 pm. Any violations of the above directions may be reported to the office of the District Election Officer, Panaji.

