North India braces for colder days — IMD issues cold wave alert for Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan till Dec 12

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cold wave alert for the northern states of India, including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, until December 12.

Most of North and central India is likely to be affected by the cold wave, and is bracing for a temperature drop, according to the Meteorological Department.

IMD: forecast of minimum temperatures The IMD predicted a gradual fall in minimum temperature by 2°C over plains of Northwest India during next 2 days. However, no significant change was noted during the subsequent 2 days. A rise of 2-4°C is predicted over the subsequent 3 days.

Advertisement

No significant change in minimum temperature over Central India for the next 4 days, and thereafter rise by 2-3°C for the next 3 days, the IMD said.

IMD cold wave alert In its latest bulletin, the IMD said, “Cold wave conditions very likely to continue to prevail over central adjoining east & northern Peninsular India during December 9 -12.”

It also said that the cold wave will commence over the northwest adjoining west India from December 10 and continue till December 12.

According to the weather agency, parts of Assam, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha will witness dense fog conditions during early morning hours in the coming days.

Starting December 9, the IMD has predicted dense fog for Assam and Manipur till December 13, while the situation is expected to improve in eastern UP and Odisha by December 10.

Advertisement

State-wise cold wave prediction The IMD said cold wave conditions, starting December 9, are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha till the 12th.

While in Punjab, cold wave conditions are expected to prevail from December 10 to 12.

The weather agency said the cold wave will also be experienced over Vidarbha and Telangana on December 9 and 10.

Over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada, the cold wave conditions have been predicted for December 11 and 12.

Also Read | Breakdown in Polar Vortex likely to unleash more bitter cold waves across US

Cold Wave conditions: Impact According to the weather agency's latest bulletin, the following impacts of cold wave conditions are likely:

An increased likelihood of various illnesses like flu, running/ stuffy nose or nosebleed, which usually set in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.

Do not ignore shivering. It is the first sign that the body is losing heat. Get Indoors.

Frostbite can occur due to prolonged exposure to cold. The skin turns pale, hard and numb and eventually black blisters appear on exposed body parts such as fingers, toes, nose and or earlobes. Severe frostbite needs immediate medical attention and treatment.

Impact on agriculture, crop, livestock, water supply, transport and power sector at some places.