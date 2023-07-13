Delhi reels as Yamuna swells; North India fights rain chaos

Delhi reels as Yamuna swells; North India fights rain chaos1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:05 PM IST
As of Thursday, a total of 12,11,357 cusec of water has been released from Hathnikund Barrage leading to the water level in Yamuna crossing 208.62-metre level breaching the all-time high level of 207.49-metre experienced in 1978.
New Delhi: North India is grappling with a cascade of weather-induced calamities, wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods . Torrential rains have triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, paralyzing daily life and crippling the agricultural sector.
