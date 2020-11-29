Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >North India likely to have harsher winter: IMD
People sit beside a bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold winter evening in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

North India likely to have harsher winter: IMD

1 min read . 06:04 PM IST PTI

The night temperatures are likely to be below normal, while the day temperatures are expected to be above normal, the IMD said

NEW DELHI : North India is likely to expect a harsher winter and can see a rise in the frequency of cold waves this season, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Sunday.

North India is likely to expect a harsher winter and can see a rise in the frequency of cold waves this season, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Sunday.

The IMD, in its winter forecast for December to February, said below normal minimum temperatures are likely over north and central India.

The IMD, in its winter forecast for December to February, said below normal minimum temperatures are likely over north and central India.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“The winter is likely to be harsher in north India this season," Mohapatra said.

He added that the night temperatures in north India are likely to be below normal, while the day temperatures are expected to be above normal.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.