North India on heatwave alert till June 20, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states | Check full weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam-Meghalaya during the next three days. In addition, the weather office also forecast heatwave conditions over many parts of North India during the next two days.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and a north-south trough runs from north Bihar to southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal in lower tropospheric levels. Strong southwesterly are prevailing from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern States in lower tropospheric levels,” the Met department said in its latest bulletin.

Heatwave predictions - Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in many parts of Uttar Pradesh from June 18 to June 19 and Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on June 18; and in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh and Bihar on June 18.

- Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated parts of Jammu-Kashmir, north Madhya Pradesh and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 18 and north Rajasthan from June 18 to June 19.

- Hot and humid weather is likely over Odisha from June 18 to 19, Gangetic West Bengal on June 18, and Jharkhand on June 20, 2024.

Rainfall predictions - Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh from June 18 to June 21; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from June 18 to June 19 with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal from June 18 to June 19; Arunachal Pradesh on June 19, and isolated exceptionally heavy rainfall over Meghalaya on June 18, 2024.

- Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha during the next two days and likely to increase thereafter.

- Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Odisha on June 20 and June 21, 2024.

Monsoon predictions - Conditions are favourable for the further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar during the next four days.