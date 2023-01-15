North India shivering from intense cold, likely to continue till….Read here2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 06:04 PM IST
- The temperature is expected to further dip and cold wave conditions will continue till western disturbances kick in
Most of the parts of North India are currently shivering from the intense cold with minimum temperatures as low as 3-5 degrees Celsius at most places. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the mercury to dip more in the next few days before western disturbances come to the rescue around Thursday.