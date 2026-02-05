North Indians clean tables, sell pani puri due to Hindi-only education, says TN minister Panneerselvam; DMK defends him

Tamil Nadu Minister MRK Panneerselvam has sparked a row as he made an insensitive remark against migrant workers, again igniting the Centre versus language policy debate. Addressing an event in Chengalpattu near Chennai, the state agriculture minister said that people from North India come to the South to “clean tables and sell pani puri” because of their only-Hindi education.

MRK Panneerselvam was quoted as saying: “…those from the north are coming to Tamil Nadu to clean tables… they are coming here to work as construction labourers pani puri sellers as they have only learnt Hindi. But our children have gone abroad… as we follow a two-language policy and learned English well. They are going abroad and getting opportunities to earn in crores… in USA, London.”

While his comments were largely criticised by the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has defended him, insisting that there was nothing derogatory in his remarks.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said that the minister only highlighted their plight on how the BJP ruled states treated their people.

“Its about the other states treating their people. They are not giving proper education. Their system of education is against their growth. That's why they are coming here. Tamil Nadu is providing good education and employment and is also treating people from other states in a decent way,” he said.

Alleging a worse situation in the BJP-ruled states, Elangovan said, “They are not giving good education or employment. They don't care about their people because BJP is a religious group and not political.”

How did AIADMK react? Criticising Panneerselvam's remarks as “highly condemnable,” AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said people came to Tamil Nadu in search of livelihood, but they were given a raw deal.

He told PTI: “You would have seen how a migrant worker from Odisha was beaten. And he went back. And you would have also known that a couple and their child from Bihar were murdered. They don't get a safe home for contributing to the development and welfare of Tamil Nadu economy, that's how they are treated.”

A majority of the brown collared work was taken care of by the migrant workers who contributed significantly to the state economy. “That's why we proudly say that Tamil Nadu is second largest economy in India and making such derogatory remarks clearly shows the mindset of DMK,” Sathyan said.

The state always took pride in saying "Vandharai Vaazha Vaikkum Thamizhagam", which meant it shelters anybody who comes to Tamil Nadu in search of living and livelihoods, he stressed.