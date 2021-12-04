JAIPUR : The North Western Railway official said on Saturday the the authorities have collected a fine of over ₹6.6 crore in November from people travelling without tickets.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran, a ticket checking campaign was conducted in all the four divisions in November, in which 1,24,523 passengers were found travelling without tickets.

A total of ₹6,62,00,314 was collected as fine, Kiran said, adding that "this is the highest amount in one month in the last 10 years".

