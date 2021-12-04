Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
North Western Railway collects 6.6 crore from ticketless passengers in November

North Western Railway collects 6.6 crore from ticketless passengers in November

A total of 6,62,00,314 was collected as fine, Kiran said
1 min read . 08:23 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • This is the highest amount in one month in the last 10 years, said Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

JAIPUR : The North Western Railway official said on Saturday the the authorities have collected a fine of over 6.6 crore in November from people travelling without tickets.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran, a ticket checking campaign was conducted in all the four divisions in November, in which 1,24,523 passengers were found travelling without tickets.

A total of 6,62,00,314 was collected as fine, Kiran said, adding that "this is the highest amount in one month in the last 10 years".

