North Western Railway collects ₹6.6 crore from ticketless passengers in November1 min read . 08:23 PM IST
- This is the highest amount in one month in the last 10 years, said Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran
JAIPUR : The North Western Railway official said on Saturday the the authorities have collected a fine of over ₹6.6 crore in November from people travelling without tickets.
According to Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran, a ticket checking campaign was conducted in all the four divisions in November, in which 1,24,523 passengers were found travelling without tickets.
A total of ₹6,62,00,314 was collected as fine, Kiran said, adding that "this is the highest amount in one month in the last 10 years".
