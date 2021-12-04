Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

JAIPUR : The North Western Railway official said on Saturday the the authorities have collected a fine of over ₹6.6 crore in November from people travelling without tickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JAIPUR : The North Western Railway official said on Saturday the the authorities have collected a fine of over ₹6.6 crore in November from people travelling without tickets.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran, a ticket checking campaign was conducted in all the four divisions in November, in which 1,24,523 passengers were found travelling without tickets. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

According to Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran, a ticket checking campaign was conducted in all the four divisions in November, in which 1,24,523 passengers were found travelling without tickets. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}