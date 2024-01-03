The North Western Railway on Wednesday said it has taken additional steps for the safe operation of the train services in the division as several places in north India, including Rajasthan, are reeling under dense fog. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Railways has made special additional arrangements for smooth and safe running of trains in the section reeling the foggy weather, a spokesperson of the North Western Railway said.

"Special arrangements have been made by the North Western Railway in view of safety and security in train operation during the excessive fog this winter season," PTI quoted North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran as saying.

He said concerned departments of engineering, signal and telecommunication, electrical, mechanical, operation and safety have issued guidelines for safe rail operation in any kind of situation.

He further said fog safety devices have been provided to the loco pilots of all the railway services running in fog-prone sections on the North Western Railway to ensure safe train operations.

With the use of fog safety devices, the maximum permissible speed of the train can be enhanced from 60 kmph to 75 kmph during this weather condition.

CPRO Kiran said that to ensure better visibility of signals and other signals to the loco pilot, repainting of signals and bright sign boards and ballasts near signals has been done. Apart from this, the loco pilots have to whistle frequently to warn the gatemen and road users of an approaching train at level crossings.

Separately, the North Western Railway today informed that the country's first dedicated fast railway trial track is set to be ready by October 2024 at a cost of approximately ₹819.90 crore in Didwana district.

"The construction work of the country's first railway test track in the Nawan of Jodhpur division has been started by the Railways. It is being built in the lines of tracks located in America, Australia and Germany. With its construction, the country will be able to provide testing facilities of international standard in the field of railways," CPRO Kiran said.

He further said that the construction work of this approximately 60-kilometre-long railway test track being developed by the Jodhpur division of North-Western Railway has been started in a phased manner.

