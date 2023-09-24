Northeast biggest beneficiary of GST: Nirmala Sitharaman1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Sitharaman said that the northeast has benefitted from the emphasis given by the government on infrastructure creation and connectivity improvement
New Delhi: North Eastern states have benefitted from the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) by way of a big jump in their revenue collections after the tax reform in 2017, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event on Saturday.
