It’s at least 2:1 in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as India’s ruling party with its allies has managed to win a majority in Tripura and Nagaland, while Meghalaya voted in a hung assembly. Here too, though, it could be the BJP back at the helm if it’s able to strike a post-poll alliance with the National People’s Party, which emerged as the single-largest party after fighting the elections separately from India’s top party, which is currently its ally in government. The results consolidate the BJP’s expansion in the region after its string of wins since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took power at the Centre. Assam is also under BJP rule. While this speaks of the party’s success in reaching the far reaches of the country, a project that Modi has invested political capital in, what it also signals is a wide acknowledgement of the BJP having displaced the Congress as India’s predominant political force. This would help strengthen the ruling party’s claim of pan-India representation and bolster its campaign for the 2024 national elections. The electoral dynamics of the Northeast, though, differ from those of south India. And expanding beyond Karnataka has been tough going for it.