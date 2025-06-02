Northeast floods: 3 army personnel dead, 6 soldiers missing as landslide hits military camp in Sikkim's Chhaten

Northeast rains: At least three persons died and six security personnel went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim, a defence official said on Monday.

The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday, was triggered by heavy rains that have been battering Northeast India, causing floods in Assam, Arunchal Pradesh, Tripura and other states. Home Minister Amit Shah reached out the CMs of all the states in the wake of the devastating situation.

Three bodies recovered Three bodies have been recovered, while four individuals were rescued with minor injuries, the defence official said in a statement.

"Rescue teams are working round the clock under challenging conditions to locate the six missing personnel," he said.

Sikkim has been battered by heavy rain in the last few days.