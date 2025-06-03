Northeast floods: PM Modi speaks to Assam, Sikkim CMs, Manipur governor; assures help as lakhs affected, houses ravaged

Northeast floods: Floods in Assam, Sikkim and Manipur have severely affected lakhs of people across multiple districts, with houses being ravaged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after speaking with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang and Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla, assured full support and assistance.

“A short while ago, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam. I briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives,” Sarma posted on X.

He added, “I also apprised him of the relief operation undertaken by the state government. The Hon’ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts. Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam.”

Sikkim CM Tamang tweeted, “Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my heartiest gratitude for your kind concern and support regarding the landslide and flood situation in the state. Our state administration remains fully committed to managing the situation and providing all necessary assistance to those affected. Thank you once again for your kind concern, Sir.”

The death toll in Assam from floods and landslides reached 11, with 6 people losing their lives due to floods and 5 others due to landslides, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). In the past 24 hours, one more person has drowned in floodwaters and two others are missing. The drowning occurred in Hojai district, while the missing individuals are from Hailakandi and Dibrugarh districts, ANI reported.

Assam floods: Affected districts Over 5.15 lakh people of 22 districts have been affected by the deluge, including 254 villages across 65 revenue circles in 22 districts of the state: Hailakandi, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sribhumi, Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Kamrup, Cachar, Golaghat, Darrang, Majuli, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Sonitpur, Dima-Hasao, and Sivasagar.

Sribhumi continues to be the worst-affected district, with over 194,000 people impacted by the floodwaters. Other severely affected districts include Cachar (77,961 people), Nagaon (67,880), Lakhimpur (47,127), Hailakandi (30,234), Dibrugarh (20,179), and Tinsukia (19,289).

Approximately 185,000 people have sought refuge in 322 relief camps and distribution centres established by district administrations inflood-affected areas.

Manipur floods: 56,516 174 affected Flash floods caused by overflowing rivers and breached embankments have impacted over 56,000 people in Manipur. An official statement said that 10,477 houses have been ravaged and 56,516 174 people have been affected by the floods, PTI reported.

On Monday, one person went missing after being swept away by a river in Imphal East district, while 2,913 people have been evacuated from the affected areas. Multiple areas in Imphal, the state capital, along with several parts of Imphal East district, have been flooded following the breaching of embankments by a swollen river in Khurai, Heingang, and Checkon.

Sikkim floods: 3 army personnel died; 6 soldiers missing The landslide took place at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, triggered by heavy rainfall in the region, the official said. Three army personnel lost their lives and six soldiers remain missing after a landslide struck a military camp at Chhaten, a defence official said on Monday, PTI reported.

"A catastrophic landslide occurred following intense and continuous rainfall in the region causing death of three combatants, identified as Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and Porter Abhishek Lakhada," the official mentioned in a statement, adding, “Rescue teams are working round-the-clock under challenging conditions to locate the six missing personnel.”

At least 57 relief camps have been established for those affected, primarily in Imphal East district, the hardest-affected area in the state. In the past five days, the state has experienced 93 landslides.

In addition, according to DGP Akshay Sachdeva, 1,678 tourists stranded in north Sikkim’s Lachung and Chungthang towns due to rain-triggered landslides have been evacuated, while over 100 others remain stranded in Lachen.