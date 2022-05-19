Northeast India floods: Fuel, food grain supplies disrupted

Floods and landslides in Assam and Meghalaya in Northeast India have disrupted food and fuel supplies to Mizoram, officials stated on May 19. Officials claimed, however, that there was no need to be concerned because the Mizoram administration was making every effort to import goods from neighbouring states. Since May 18, long lines of automobiles have formed at certain filling stations in various regions of the state.

Authorities in India's northeastern state of Assam announced on May 18 that more than half a million people have fled their homes to avoid massive floods caused by pre-monsoon rains, which have killed seven people.

The Brahmaputra breached its banks in Assam over the previous three days, inundating almost 1,500 communities. Heavy rains pounded most of the hilly state on May 18, and more rain is expected over the following two days.

On May 16, the Mizoram government imposed rationing on the purchase of petrol for two-wheelers and light cars. The limit for two-wheelers was set at five litres, and the limit for light motor vehicles was set at ten litres. State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Director Ramdinliani told PTI that restrictions on the sale of petrol were implemented to ensure equal distribution, and that filing stations were not dry at this vital moment.

She, however, said that people need not worry about the situation and should not resort to panic buying as oil supply is still coming in from Assam and the state government is looking for an alternative to bring in more supplies.

The official said that the government has begun transportation of fuel from Guwahati due to insufficient stock in Silchar.

The state as of now has sufficient stock of diesel, she said.

The official said that the government is also making massive efforts to prevent clandestine sale of fuel through black market.

As regards food grains, Ramdinliani said that there is enough rice stock in the state as of now.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) would transport rice by road as the railway line linked to Mizoram has been snapped due to massive landslides in Assam, she added.

Surface links to Assam's Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district, and to neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur remained cut off as incessant rains triggered landslides and washed off roads as well as railway tracks in multiple locations in Assam and Meghalaya.

Landslides in different locations in Assam's Dima Hasao district disrupted road as well as rail connectivity. Landslides in multiple locations of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district also cut off road communication to Barak Valley and Mizoram.