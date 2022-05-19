Northeast India floods: Fuel, food grain supplies disrupted

Floods and landslides in Assam and Meghalaya in Northeast India have disrupted food and fuel supplies to Mizoram, officials stated on May 19. Officials claimed, however, that there was no need to be concerned because the Mizoram administration was making every effort to import goods from neighbouring states. Since May 18, long lines of automobiles have formed at certain filling stations in various regions of the state.

