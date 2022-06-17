Extremely heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Meghalaya, Assam, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and heavy to very heavy downpour in Nagaland and Tripura, an official of the Met department said.
The weatherman has forecast widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over all the northeastern states, adjoining sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.
NH 6 caves-in, cuts off Tripura from rest of India
The North eastern state of Tripura was cut off from the rest of the country as neighbouring state Meghalaya saw a number of crucial highways cave-in as heavy rains lashed the North eastern part of India.
Tripura Government on Friday informed that four more buses have been deployed on the Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata route for people who need to leave the state. Tripura has also urged the civil aviation ministry to increase the number of flights to Agartala for the same.
Tripura Government has also asked the state-run Indian Oil Corporation to explore the option of ferrying fuel via Bangladesh.
Just two days after recording 811.6 mm of rainfall in a day, Cherrapunji in Meghalaya received a bountiful 972 mm of precipitation in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, the highest in June since 1995, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
One of the wettest places in the world, Cherrapunji has recorded more than 800 mm of precipitation on a June day on nine occasions since the IMD started keeping records, the IMD data showed.
Till Friday, Cherrapunji has received a total of 4081.3 mm rainfall this month, Sunit Das, Scientist E at IMD's regional centre in Guwahati, said.
In 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday, the town nestled in the East Khasi Hills gauged a copious 811.2 mm of rainfall.
On June 16, 1995, Cherrapunji logged 1563.3 mm of rainfall. A day before, on June 15, 1995, it received 930 mm of precipitation.
Floods inundate land
At least 18 districts in Assam are experiencing heavy rain, with the inundation of fresh areas reported from Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta districts, the officials said.
Nearly 75,000 people have been affected by floods in those districts, they said.
The water level in river Brahmaputra and its tributaries are on the rise, while river Manas was flowing above the danger mark in some places, the officials added.
Normal life in Assam's largest city Guwahati has been severely affected due to waterlogging in most parts for the third consecutive day with areas such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagae, Zoo Road, Six Mile, Noonmati, Bhootnath, Maligaon figuring among the worst-hit.
Landslide in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills
Incessant rainfall in Meghalaya caused a landslide in Darrang village on Darrang Shnongpdeng Road under Dawki Police Station limits in the West Jaintia Hills district. The restoration work is underway at present.
Four minors were killed and two injured in a landslide that occurred at Laitlarem village under Mawphlang C&RD block in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district yesterday.
Among the deceased children, two were girls and all are below 10 years old. The injured persons are being given treatment at Mawphlang CHC.
Among the deceased children, two were girls and all are below 10 years old. The injured persons are being given treatment at Mawphlang CHC.