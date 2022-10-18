North-east takes off as India’s fastest growth region for air travel

“If one looks at the total number of flight movements in other zones, clearly all the zones are much ahead as compared to the North-east. However, what is clear is that airlines have realised the potential there is in this region. There is demand from passengers, cargo and with limited supply on these routes, fares are generally high and airlines are also able to generate better yields from these routes," an analyst said. Disaggregated by stae, the demand is fuelled by Assam, which has six operational airports—the highest in the region—followed by Tripura, Manipar and Mizoram. Arunachal Pradesh, a large border state with poor airport infrastructure, could further fuel growth when the Hollongi airport, which will serve the capital Itanagar, becomes operational soon.