North-East’s development is integral to India’s growth story: Dhankhar

North-East’s development is integral to India’s growth story: Dhankhar2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 08:07 PM IST
Dhankhar says the infrastructure in the North-Eastern region is fast improving, referring to upgraded rail connectivity, increase in the number of airports, among other initiatives
NEW DELHI : Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that the government’s policy of ‘Act East’, upgraded from the ‘Look East’ policy has given an impetus to the North Eastern region and made way for its overall development.
