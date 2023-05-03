North-East’s development is integral to India’s growth story: Dhankhar

NEW DELHI : Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that the government’s policy of ‘Act East’, upgraded from the ‘Look East’ policy has given an impetus to the North Eastern region and made way for its overall development.

He added that North-East’s development is integral to India’s growth story.

On his maiden visit to the state of Manipur as the vice president, Dhankhar addressed students and teachers at Dhanamanjuri University, Manipur and later at Manipur University.

Speaking at the Dhanamanjuri University, Dhankhar observed that the infrastructure in the North-Eastern region is fast improving, referring to upgraded rail connectivity, increase in the number of airports, among other initiatives.

He said the North-Eastern culture, diversity, dances, and natural vegetation are unparalleled in the world. He added that he was touched by the warmth and hospitality of the Manipuri people and that it was evident the state’s happiness index was indeed high.

Calling the students as foot soldiers of 2047, the vice president said students must not only dream of big ideas but also pursue them to make them into reality, making use of the avenues for growth and become job creators rather than job seekers.

He said the National Educational Policy - 2020 was a visionary document and a game changer as it envisions that education should not be limited to a degree but should result in improving skills and instilling values.

Addressing students at the Manipur University, the vice president encouraged them to experiment with various ideas. He said ‘fear is the biggest killer of innovation’ and wanted them to implement their dreams.

Dhankhar observed that the world is looking at India’s growth, which is best exemplified through its thriving startup ecosystem. He said India is now looked at as a land of opportunity, every investor in the world is focusing more on India because of its rich human resources and increasingly transparent government processes.

He called upon the students to always keep the nation first and take pride in its achievements.