Northern India to receive heavy rainfall on Wed-Thu, says IMD1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 04:05 PM IST
During 1 June-23 July, northwest India received 40% above-normal rainfall at 318.8 mm. Rains were 78% above normal in Himachal Pradesh and 26% above normal in Uttarakhand.
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday and Thursday. The two states have been issued an orange alert.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×