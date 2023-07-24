Northern India to receive heavy rainfall on Wed-Thu, says IMD

It has been advised to postpone transplanting of rice and finger millet in Konkan; rice in Gujarat and ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra. Farmers in Telangana have been asked to postpone direct sowing of rice. Farmers in Saurashtra have been instructed to delay sowing of castor and pigeon peas. Coastal Karnataka farmers must postpone groundnut, maize, late sown cotton and red gram, it said.