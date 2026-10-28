Train passengers alert: Northern Railway revises arrival and departure schedules of multiple trains — Details here

Indian Railways (Northern Railway) has issued an official public notice detailing revised schedules, route adjustments, and terminal changes for several key passenger, express, and superfast train services. The changes, driven by operational requirements, will take effect on various dates starting late October 2026 through early January 2027, according to a notice issued by the railway zone.

Northern Railway has announced revised timings for several trains operating on its network, including Humsafar Express, Duronto Express, Vaishali Express, Saptkranti Express and other services.

The revised schedules cover trains connecting New Delhi, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar Terminal, Lucknow and other stations. Some trains will depart or arrive earlier or later at selected stations, while timings on certain stretches will remain unchanged.

Passengers are advised to check the revised arrival and departure times before travelling. The notice also lists changes to the terminal stations and route of select services.

Which trains have revised timings? The key changes announced by Northern Railway include the following:

Changes to terminal stations and routes Northern Railway has also announced changes to the terminal stations of two Humsafar Express services.

- Train 12275, Prayagraj–New Delhi Humsafar Express: From January 1, 2027, the terminal is revised from New Delhi to Anand Vihar Terminal.

- Train 12276, New Delhi–Prayagraj Humsafar SF Express: From January 2, 2027, the terminal is revised from New Delhi to Anand Vihar Terminal.

What should passengers do? Passengers travelling on the affected trains should check their train number, boarding station and journey date against the revised schedule. The changes take effect on different dates, with some beginning on October 28 and others scheduled for later months.

For the latest operational updates, passengers can visit the official Northern Railway website at nr.indianrailways.gov.in or use the RailMadad helpline at 139.

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