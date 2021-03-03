New Delhi: Average temperatures have remained above normal across the country so far this year, with northwest India witnessing the second warmest February in the last 120 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

February also saw another unusual trend with India receiving sixth lowest rainfall since 1901, even as few stations in southern peninsular India experienced heavy rainfall in the month.

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

“The average maximum and mean temperature over Northwest India as a whole during February 2021 were 24.4 ºC and 16.92 ºC respectively. The maximum and mean temperatures over Northwest India exceeded the normal during February (by 2.94ºC and 2.11ºC respectively, second warmest since 1901)," IMD said.

The actual observed average maximum, average minimum and mean temperature for the country as a whole during Jan-Feb were 27.47ºC, 15.39ºC and 21.43ºC respectively. The normal temperatures are 26.70ºC, 14.59ºC and 20.65ºC based on 1981-2010 period, the IMD said.

“The climatological data based on the period of 1981 to 2010 are used to calculate the normal and hence the anomaly," the Ministry of Earth Science said in a statement.

The ministry said that the actual observed average maximum, average minimum and mean temperature for the country as a whole during February were 29.09 ºC, 16.01 ºC and 22.55 ºC respectively, which are also above normal.

Rainfall over the country as a whole for the winter season was recorded at 27.8mm, which is 32% less than its long period average (LPA) of 40.8 mm. South peninsular India (56.1mm) saw fourth highest rains since 1901.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via