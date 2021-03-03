OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Northwest India saw second warmest Feb since 1901: IMD

New Delhi: Average temperatures have remained above normal across the country so far this year, with northwest India witnessing the second warmest February in the last 120 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

February also saw another unusual trend with India receiving sixth lowest rainfall since 1901, even as few stations in southern peninsular India experienced heavy rainfall in the month.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Israeli-owned Bahamian-flagged MV Helios Ray cargo ship

Israeli-owned cargo ship back at sea after suspected attack

1 min read . 11:42 AM IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant gets Covid-19 vaccine

Goa CM Pramod Sawant takes first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 11:29 AM IST
Members of Japan Blue hold up their dyed clothes and pose for a photo in front of a community centre

Farmers in Fukushima plant indigo to rebuild devastated town

3 min read . 11:20 AM IST
Transport & storage was the best-performing segment of the service sector out of the five categories monitored by the survey, recording the strongest increases in new business and output during February

Service PMI expands to 55.3 in Feb vs 52.8 in Jan

2 min read . 11:18 AM IST

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

“The average maximum and mean temperature over Northwest India as a whole during February 2021 were 24.4 ºC and 16.92 ºC respectively. The maximum and mean temperatures over Northwest India exceeded the normal during February (by 2.94ºC and 2.11ºC respectively, second warmest since 1901)," IMD said.

The actual observed average maximum, average minimum and mean temperature for the country as a whole during Jan-Feb were 27.47ºC, 15.39ºC and 21.43ºC respectively. The normal temperatures are 26.70ºC, 14.59ºC and 20.65ºC based on 1981-2010 period, the IMD said.

“The climatological data based on the period of 1981 to 2010 are used to calculate the normal and hence the anomaly," the Ministry of Earth Science said in a statement.

The ministry said that the actual observed average maximum, average minimum and mean temperature for the country as a whole during February were 29.09 ºC, 16.01 ºC and 22.55 ºC respectively, which are also above normal.

Rainfall over the country as a whole for the winter season was recorded at 27.8mm, which is 32% less than its long period average (LPA) of 40.8 mm. South peninsular India (56.1mm) saw fourth highest rains since 1901.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout